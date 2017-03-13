Iconic Gladstone family reveals plans for $300m resort

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort.

A FAMILY with a rich Gladstone history is behind a $300m plan to invigorate retirement living options in the region.

The proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort at Benaraby will have hundreds of RV-friendly houses and resort-styled units for over 50s.

The project has been 13 years in the making and is now tracking strongly after positive council feedback yesterday morning.

The intersection where the Mann family plans to build a retirement living resort and a 24 hour service station and logistics hub. Jason Sullivan

Fourth generation Mann brothers from Gladstone, have proposed to build the retirement precinct on a parcel of land on the Bruce Hwy, near the Tannum Sands turnoff.

The land was purchased by their grandfather 150 years ago.

The same family and developers are also involved in building a 24-hour service station and light industrial precinct across the road from the proposed resort.

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course. Contributed

The resort project combines traditional retirement living units with the growing trend of RV-friendly houses.

"The expectation is we'll have people from around Australia wanting to live here because of what it offers," project manager Jason Sullivan said.

One of the four directors Jonathan Mann said the 350 unit and 210 RV-friendly home resort would be built and maintained by local workers.

He said on top of the construction work opportunities it would also create long-term employment in areas including resort living, aged care and hospitality.

It's hoped to curb the trend of retirement-aged Gladstone locals fleeing the region in search of better facilities and provide a boost to Tannum Sands and Benaraby.