BREAKING: Gladstone LNG project cancelled

A PLANNED LNG project at Fisherman's Landing has been scrapped.

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited will no longer fund the costs associated with maintaining the Fisherman's Landing LNG project at the Port of Gladstone.

In an ASX announcement this morning, the company says it is completing efforts to relinquish the site to the Gladstone Ports Corporation and notify other relevant regulators.

"These actions are not believed to have a material impact on the Company's current cash management plan," the release read.

LNGL managing director and chief executive officer Greg Vesey said the closure of the project was not an easy decision.

"However, after many years without success in securing the long-term economic gas supply that would be needed to proceed with project construction, we made a strategic decision to close the project." he said.

"We are grateful to the GPC and the Queensland Government for their support of the FLLNG Project over the last several years."