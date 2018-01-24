Woman airlifted in 'serious' condition

A car crash on Gladstone Benaraby Rd near Boats Creek Rd was reported at 4pm.

UPDATE 6.19pm:

A WOMAN is being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition after she was involved in a car crash this afternoon.

It took Queensland Fire and Emergency Services 50 minutes to free her from the wreckage.

Gladstone fire station officer Mark Erridge said officers used the jaws of life "cutters, spreaders and ramming tools" to access the wreckage and safely remove her.

Mount Larcom crash : Gladstone Fire Station officer Mark Erridge explains the process of freeing the woman who was trapped in her car after it crashed this afternoon.

Mr Erridge said the woman, who was the only person in the car when it crashed into a tree, was conscious during the process.

He said the impact into the tree was "severe".

"This is a 100km/h road ... she has impacted very heavily into the tree," he said.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will airlift the woman to Rockhampton Hospital .

She is believed to be in a serious but stable condition.

UPDATE 5.55pm:

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman involved in this afternoon's car accident is in a serious but stable condition.

UPDATE 5.15pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at the scene of a car crash at Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

The woman who was trapped in the crashed car has been freed.

The road is still closed.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on scene at a single motor vehicle accident on the Gladstone/ Mount Larcom Road. @RACQOfficial @caprescue pic.twitter.com/4B0lkX5OSQ — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) January 24, 2018

UPDATE 5pm:

A SECTION of Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd is closed as emergency services continue to try to free a woman trapped in a car.

A car crash was reported at 4pm.

There are about four paramedics, police officers and multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers surrounding the car.

It's believed the car was travelling in the southbound lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd.

Earlier 4.24pm:

EMERGENCY services are working to free a woman who is trapped in a car after it crashed at Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

Gladstone Police, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene.

The crash, on the corner of Boat Creek and Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd, was reported at 4pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have three crews on the scene.

A spokesperson for QFES said officers are attempting to release the person from the car.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a woman was trapped in the car, but could not confirm how many people were travelling in it when it crashed.

There is local traffic control and delays are expected.