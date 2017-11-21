BREAKING: Man suffers heart attack at Hungry Jacks Gladstone

‎PARAMEDICS and Queensland Police were called to a local fast food store this morning after reports of a medical emergency.

About 10.12am, QAS requested police attend Hungry Jacks Gladstone at the corner of Dawson Highway and Blain Dr, Gladstone Central.

A QAS spokesman said once they got there, paramedics assessed one male patient at the shop who had suffered "cardiac arrest".

When called by The Observer about 12.30pm, he said ambulance services had already left but police were still at the scene.

The area has been taped off and the shop has been temporarily closed.

Updates to follow.