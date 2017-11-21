Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Man suffers heart attack at Hungry Jacks Gladstone

Sarah Steger
by

‎PARAMEDICS and Queensland Police were called to a local fast food store this morning after reports of a medical emergency.

About 10.12am, QAS requested police attend Hungry Jacks Gladstone at the corner of Dawson Highway and Blain Dr, Gladstone Central.

A QAS spokesman said  once they got there, paramedics assessed one male patient at the shop who had suffered "cardiac arrest".

When called by The Observer about 12.30pm, he said ambulance services had already left but police were still at the scene.

The area has been taped off and the shop has been temporarily closed.

Updates to follow. 

Topics:  ambulance breaking news cardiac arrest gladstone police

Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

Here's where Gladstone's political donors are splashing their cash.

Two stubbies in the fridge remind drunk driver of messy night

Stock photo.

Drunk cook caught after drinking at Agnes Water Tavern

Butcher has swipe at the right over health services

Queensland Senator Chris Ketter, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Federal Shadow Minister for Health and Medicare Catherine King and former Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone MP holds fears over funding cuts under Tim Nicholls.

Minister demands answer over fleeing suspect

Kingaroy Snt Sgt Duane Frank with Police Minister Mark Ryan.

Minister says he and community expect answer

Local Partners