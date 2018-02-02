Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Person struck by car outside school taken to hospital

Breaking News.
Breaking News. Contributed
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE |

ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car outside Tannum Sands High School this afternoon.

The age, gender and injuries of the patient has yet to be confirmed.

 

BREAKING | 

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are responding to reports of a traffic incident at Tannum Sands.

About 3.25pm, paramedics and police were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident along Coronation Dr.

A QPS spokeswoman said the incident happened near Tannum Sands State High School.

It is believed the collision happened at a low speed.

"It doesn't look like there's serious injuries at this point," the spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news car crash police tannum sands

Gladstone Observer
GET IN QUICK: Brisbane to Gladstone flights going cheap

GET IN QUICK: Brisbane to Gladstone flights going cheap

Alliance Airlines announce weekend fare sale.

Weather to take a turn this weekend

There could be rain on the way this weekend.

BoM says there's a high chance of rain this weekend.

DOUBLE MURDER: Cadaver dogs, police dispatched to national park

Kroombit Tops in central Queensland.

human remains detection specialist dogs used in search.

FIFO worker 'trapped' on mine site during mental breakdown

Former Glencore worker Barry Haack has won a legal case paving the way for a compensation payout stemming from a mental breakdown he suffered on a remote Queensland mine site in 2014.

A FORMER mine worker who suffered permanent injury has had a legal victory

Local Partners