UPDATE: Person struck by car outside school taken to hospital

UPDATE |
ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car outside Tannum Sands High School this afternoon.
The age, gender and injuries of the patient has yet to be confirmed.
BREAKING |
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are responding to reports of a traffic incident at Tannum Sands.
About 3.25pm, paramedics and police were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident along Coronation Dr.
A QPS spokeswoman said the incident happened near Tannum Sands State High School.
It is believed the collision happened at a low speed.
"It doesn't look like there's serious injuries at this point," the spokeswoman said.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.