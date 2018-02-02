UPDATE: Person struck by car outside school taken to hospital

UPDATE |

ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car outside Tannum Sands High School this afternoon.

The age, gender and injuries of the patient has yet to be confirmed.

BREAKING |

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are responding to reports of a traffic incident at Tannum Sands.

About 3.25pm, paramedics and police were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident along Coronation Dr.

A QPS spokeswoman said the incident happened near Tannum Sands State High School.

It is believed the collision happened at a low speed.

"It doesn't look like there's serious injuries at this point," the spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.