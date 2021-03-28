Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews are on their way to 1770.
Emergency crews are on their way to 1770.
News

Man hospitalised after cutting leg at 1770 boat ramp

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th Mar 2021 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.06AM: 

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury at a boat ramp in Seventeen Seventy on Sunday. 

Paramedics were called to Captain Cook Drive at 9.08am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man had reportedly cut his leg after getting off a boat. 

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL 9.23AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Seventeen Seventy boat ramp after reports a person injured their leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to Captain Cook Drive at 9.08am.

She said the person had reportedly injured their leg after getting off a boat.

More to come.

ambulance paramedics seventeen seventy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What your kids can do these Easter Holidays

        Premium Content What your kids can do these Easter Holidays

        News There are countless free events across the region on offer including public art workshops, gel blasters and cooking.

        BSL appoints new general manager

        Premium Content BSL appoints new general manager

        News Boyne Smelters’ newest manager was recognised in the Women in Mining UK’s: 100...

        Smoke to impact Beecher, Yeppoon as hazard burns continue

        Premium Content Smoke to impact Beecher, Yeppoon as hazard burns continue

        News Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory...

        Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        Premium Content Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        News The man threw chicken at his victim in a Gladstone pizza place.