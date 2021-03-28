Man hospitalised after cutting leg at 1770 boat ramp

Emergency crews are on their way to 1770.

UPDATE 10.06AM:

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury at a boat ramp in Seventeen Seventy on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to Captain Cook Drive at 9.08am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man had reportedly cut his leg after getting off a boat.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL 9.23AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Seventeen Seventy boat ramp after reports a person injured their leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to Captain Cook Drive at 9.08am.

She said the person had reportedly injured their leg after getting off a boat.

