Dramatic rescue after man falls down cliff near Killarney

MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

UPDATE 5.25PM: The man who fell down a cliff face near Killarney earlier today will likely need to be winched out by a rescue helicopter before being treated for potentially severe injuries.

The man fell down a cliff on Mt Superbus at about 11am this morning and sent out an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon to help rescue crews locate him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man sustained leg and back injuries during the fall, with paramedics still deciding whether to winch or carry him out of his current position.

The spokesman added the rescue helicopter was currently overhead at the scene, with police officers and fire crews also attending.

Paramedics remain unsure of the full scope of the man's injuries.

EARLIER TODAY: EMERGENCY services are rushing to find and rescue a person who has fallen down a cliff face near Killarney.

Paramedics were notified the patient had fallen down the cliff on Mt Superbus at 11.22am, with rescue crews still looking for the person now.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency crews were yet to determine how the person fell and any injuries they may have sustained.

More information to come.