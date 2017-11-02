News

UPDATE: Woman untangled from barbed wire fence, hospitalised

Emergency Services were faced with the daunting task of untangling the patient from the barbed wire fence this afternoon.
Emergency Services were faced with the daunting task of untangling the patient from the barbed wire fence this afternoon. Chris Ison ROK080915csecurity1
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after she got entangled in a barbed wire fence.

A QAS spokesman said the woman suffered an injury to her leg and was transported in a stable condition.

1.50pm | A PATIENT is believed to be on their way to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance after they got caught in a barbed wire fence this afternoon.

"They got themselves a little entangled in barbed wire," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

"I don't know how they got themselves into this situation."

She said the patient was currently being treated at the scene along Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd, about 15 minutes' drive from Mt Larcom toward Gladstone.

The initial call to QAS was made at 12.55pm.

After paramedics struggled for more than 30 minutes to remove the patient from the barbed wire, police and fire and emergency services were called for help.

But the patient was able to be removed before firies arrived, who were told to turn back.

Updates to follow.

