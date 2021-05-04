UPDATE: One person in hospital after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 9.15AM: One person has been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the person was complaining of a headache.

The spokesman described the crash as "low speed" with no serious injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Biloela on Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Auburn Street and Halberstater Close about 8.30am.

Initial reports suggest one person is "encapsulated" in their vehicle.

More to come.