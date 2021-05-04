Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are en route. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service are en route. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: One person in hospital after two-vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
4th May 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.15AM: One person has been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the person was complaining of a headache.

The spokesman described the crash as "low speed" with no serious injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Biloela on Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Auburn Street and Halberstater Close about 8.30am.

Initial reports suggest one person is "encapsulated" in their vehicle.

More to come.

biloela crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A broken hand can’t dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirit

        Premium Content A broken hand can’t dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirit

        Hockey “I tried to trap the ball with my stick but it struck my hand.”

        Mount Hopeful Wind Farm info sessions for Bajool and Dululu

        Premium Content Mount Hopeful Wind Farm info sessions for Bajool and Dululu

        News The proposed 700MW wind farm, developed by renewable energy company Neoen, will...

        Gladstone hockey prodigy receives national recognition

        Premium Content Gladstone hockey prodigy receives national recognition

        Hockey “It has always been a dream of mine to be selected for an Australian squad.”

        Truck rollover on Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Truck rollover on Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton

        Breaking Paramedics are responding to reports a truck has rolled and is on its side.