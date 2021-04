Emergency services crews are trying to free a person from a vehicle after a crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon. File photo.

BREAKING: A person is in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash at Biloela on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a person was “encapsulated and in a critical condition” after the crash on Calvale Road about 2.18pm.

Emergency services crews are working to free the person from the vehicle.

More to come.