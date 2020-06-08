BREAKING: Helicopter on way, lanes closed after truck crash
UPDATE 5PM:
TWO people are being assessed for injuries after a cattle truck and vehicle incident at Calliope this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient is trapped in a vehicle and has head and leg injuries.
The second patient has neck injuries.
She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the area.
More to come.
UPDATE 4.44PM:
IT has been confirmed a vehicle and a cattle truck have collided at Calliope this afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three fire crews are using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the truck's windscreen to release a driver trapped inside.
She said Calliope and Gladstone crews were called to Mann Rd and Dawson Hwy at 4.15pm.
More to come.
UPDATE 4.40PM:
A HELICOPTER is on its way to treat a patient after a truck and car crash late this afternoon.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes of the Dawson Highway are closed.
More to come.
EARLIER 4:30PM:
PARAMEDICS are currently assessing a person after truck crash in Calliope late this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services arrived at the Dawson Highway and Mann Rd intersection at 4pm.
She said one person was trapped in a vehicle but was conscious and breathing.
"All (paramedics) can visually assess is a head injury," she said.
More to come.