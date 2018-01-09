UPDATE: Driver suffers minor injuries in Dawson Hwy car rollover

A man is currently being assessed by paramedics after the car he was driving crashed and rolled over along the Dawson Highway at Burua.

2.40pm | THE driver of a white ute that crashed and rolled into a tree at the bend of Weeroona Rd and Dawson Highway this afternoon is in the hands of paramedics.

Police are currently taking witness statements, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews having left a few minutes before.

No traffic delays are in place.

2:15pm | EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Burua.

About 2pm, Queensland Police received reports of a vehicle rollover at the corner of Dawson Highway and Weeroona Rd.

Initial reports stated the car is lying on its side and that at least one passenger is trapped inside.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on scene shortly after police and are currently attending to one patient, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

A QAS spokesman said the man was safely removed and doesn't look to have any significant injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.