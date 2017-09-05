29°
UPDATE: RACQ helicopter lands on road after two-vehicle crash

Bruce Hwy crash at Bororen
Sarah Steger
by and

LATEST | 8.30am: ONE patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in an ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

Three of the four crash victims are still at the crash site.

Police have confirmed the Bruce Hwy will be closed for several hours.

 

UPDATE | 8.15am: AN RACQ helicopter has just landed on the Bruce Hwy.

The highway is now completely closed in both directions.

An on scene witness reports traffic is beginning to increase in the area, with cars lining up down the road.

 

UPDATE | 7.45am: A WITNESS on scene has confirmed one lane of traffic on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen is still open.

She said a Bororen resident is directing traffic at one end with police directing traffic at the other.

The resident said he lives nearby and heard the crash happen. He arrived on scene before police.

The witness said she just saw paramedics load someone into an ambulance on a stretcher."

A resident who lives in the area heard the crash and arrived on scene before police. He is now helping conduct traffic.
UPDATE | 7.20am: FIRST responders are currently assessing the scene of a two-vehicle crash where one passenger is still trapped inside a vehicle.

"They're working out how to safely remove the passenger ... they might need to use hydraulic removal tools," a spokesman said.

Queensland Police, Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a total of four patients are being assessed for injuries.

A request for traffic control in the Bororen, Bruce Hwy area has been put in place.

One crash victim is still trapped inside a vehicle.
BREAKING | 7.05am: TEAMS of fire and emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a two-vehicle crash after reports of the incident on the Bruce Hwy came in at 6.57.

Queensland Police arrived at the crash at Bororen to find a car on its roof with at least one passenger trapped inside a vehicle.

Queensland Police, Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.
One car is lying in the middle of the road, with the other off to the eastern side of the highway.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news crash gladstone region

Gladstone Observer
