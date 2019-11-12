UPDATE: Police appeal for information after Yarwun crash

UPDATE 7.40pm:

QUEENSLAND Police has issued an appeal for public assistance as part of the investigation into the serious traffic crash at Targinnie tonight.

In a media statement police said emergency services were notified of the single car crash at Wilson Rd, Targinnie at 5.44pm.

Four people have been injured and a section of the road is closed while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

One person has critical injuries and another has a head injury.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash-camera footage along Wilson Rd prior to the crash to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

UPDATE 6.35pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to the scene of a car accident near Yarwun.

Four patients are being treated by QAS paramedics, including one person who is in a critical condition and another person with head injuries.

An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew is on its way to the Wilson Rd crash.

#caprescu #Racq Rescue 300 is tracking south to reports of a motor vehicle accident in vicinity of Mt Larcom. More to follow — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) November 12, 2019

Earlier 6.20pm:

FOUR people are being treated for injuries after a car accident tonight at Targinnie.

Emergency services were called to Wilson Rd, Targinnie, at 5.45pm with reports of a car accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said critical care paramedics were treating four patients, including one person who is in a critical condition.

He said one of the three other patients, all female, has a head injury.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police are also at the scene.