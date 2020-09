Paramedics are treating a boy for a reported snake bite in Calliope. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

PARAMEDICS are on scene in Calliope treating a boy for a reported snakebite.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said QAS paramedics were called to Stirrat St at 11.35am.

It is understood the incident occurred at the Calliope State School.

More to come.