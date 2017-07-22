23°
UPDATE: Police take woman with head wound to hospital

Sarah Steger
| 22nd Jul 2017 4:30 PM
Tooloo St, police and QAS attend to injured woman
Tooloo St, police and QAS attend to injured woman Sarah Steger

5.10pm: THE drug-affected woman who was treated by paramedics for a gash to her head at Toolooa St this afternoon has been taken to hospital by police.

The severity of her injury is still unknown.

4.40pm: TOOLOOA St was anything but quiet this afternoon when at least three Gladstone police crews and a Queensland ambulance responded to a public disturbance.

A QPS spokesman said police were contacted at 3.50pm after a woman who appeared to be drug affected was reported acting erratically outside the Blooms Chemist in South Gladstone.

"She was really disillusioned and paranoid," the spokesman said.

Police requested an ambulance attend the incident when the woman, who claimed someone was trying to hurt her, was bleeding from a gash on her head.

A witness saw the scene move from the area by the IGA to the corner of Bonar and Toolooa St.

Paramedics arrived at about 4pm.

A woman hidden from view could be heard crying from behind two police cars and an ambulance as she was treated by QAS.

The ambulance left the area at about 4.25pm, followed by police crews shortly after.

It is still unknown how the woman received her injuries.

The Observer will be contacted by police media with more information shortly.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  alcohol breaking news clagstone region drugs police toolooa st

