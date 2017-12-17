Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Toddler stable after drowning scare

CLOSE CALL: The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to transport the 3-year-old boy to Bundaberg Hospital from 1770 yesterday.
CLOSE CALL: The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to transport the 3-year-old boy to Bundaberg Hospital from 1770 yesterday. LifeFlight
Sarah Steger
Andrew Thorpe
by and

MONDAY, 9.42AM: THE three-year-old boy at the centre of a drowning scare at Agnes Water yesterday is in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The boy was airlifted by a LifeFlight rescue helicopter from Seventeen Seventy late in the afternoon after he was found unconscious after slipping on some rocks and falling into the water.

The boy, who was on holiday with his family, is believed to have been submerged under the water for just under one minute.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the boy was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital and was admitted for further observation.

 

 

SUNDAY, 2:28PM: A THREE-year-old boy is in the hands of a critical care paramedic after he was found unconscious in the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a drowning at Agnes Water, near Captain Cook Dr at 1.17pm.

Once they arrived, a paramedic with advanced qualifications in critical care attended to the toddler, who was found face down in salt water.

The child was taken to a helicopter landing site at Seventeen Seventy after initial treatment was given.

A QAS spokesman said the boy is currently in a stable condition but will need to be airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.

Updates to follow.

Related Items

Topics:  agnes water ambulance breaking news drowning editors picks paramedics

Gladstone Observer
LIST: 23 businesses bucking the trend to open in Gladstone

LIST: 23 businesses bucking the trend to open in Gladstone

FROM takeaway stores to supermarket giant Aldi and fashion outlets, Gladstone has had it's fair share of new business this year.

Issues with tide a tourism turn-off: Agnes businesses

NOT HAPPY, DAN: Tony Lunn of Agnes Water/1770 Bait and Tackle, with Dan Cremer of Reef Fish and Dive 1770, say the local economy is being negatively impacted by the situation at Round Hill Creek.

Agnes Water's economy is suffering due to issues with Round Hill Ck.

OPINION: Adversity is part of life, says Power coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley sees a lot of talent in the region.

Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley's fortnightly column.

Burst water main damages Tannum Sands road

GO SLOW: The Oaks Road at Tannum Sands has been damaged by a burst water main.

A go-slow zone is now in place on The Oaks Road.

Local Partners