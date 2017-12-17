UPDATE: Toddler stable after drowning scare

CLOSE CALL: The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to transport the 3-year-old boy to Bundaberg Hospital from 1770 yesterday.

MONDAY, 9.42AM: THE three-year-old boy at the centre of a drowning scare at Agnes Water yesterday is in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The boy was airlifted by a LifeFlight rescue helicopter from Seventeen Seventy late in the afternoon after he was found unconscious after slipping on some rocks and falling into the water.

The boy, who was on holiday with his family, is believed to have been submerged under the water for just under one minute.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the boy was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital and was admitted for further observation.

SUNDAY, 2:28PM: A THREE-year-old boy is in the hands of a critical care paramedic after he was found unconscious in the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a drowning at Agnes Water, near Captain Cook Dr at 1.17pm.

Once they arrived, a paramedic with advanced qualifications in critical care attended to the toddler, who was found face down in salt water.

The child was taken to a helicopter landing site at Seventeen Seventy after initial treatment was given.

A QAS spokesman said the boy is currently in a stable condition but will need to be airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.

