UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash victim suffering from injury to abdomen

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS are still ton scene at a serious traffic crash where they are currently treating a male patient on scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man is suffering from chest pain and an injury to his abdomen

"The patient is about to be taken to hospital, probably Gladstone but we are still unsure," she said.

#breaking emergency services are on scene at a serious single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Raglan @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/PlZgL6pk1n — Susie Ross (@S_Ross7) September 20, 2017

7.10am: THE single occupant of a vehicle that crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Marmor this morning is being assessed by paramedics.

It has been confirmed by a QAS spokeswoman the patient is now out of the vehicle and is conscious and breathing.

Queensland Police are on scene and are making the scene safe.

EMS units responding, RTC Bruce Highway (entrapment) and North from #Raglan — Bruce Highway (@Bruce_Hwy) September 20, 2017

6.55am: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy between Marmor and Raglan.

Initial reports suggest a male patient may be trapped inside a vehicle, however, it has yet to be confirmed.

The vehicle in question is believed to be leaking fuel.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the occupant is conscious and alert.

Bruce Highway, Marmor. Single vehicle Crash - Lane or lanes reduced. https://t.co/LYDrlHdkd1 — QLDTrafficMWFWB (@QLDTrafficMWFWB) September 20, 2017

The extent of his injuries is still unknown.

Updates to follow.