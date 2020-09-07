Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Agnes Water main beach.
Agnes Water main beach.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Sep 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 5.30pm:

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a man pulled from the beach at Agnes Water earlier this afternoon has died.

The person is believed to be a 65-year-old.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Initial: 

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the Agnes Water main beach where a person has been pulled from the water.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just after 4pm.

Paramedics are currently assessing a patient.

More to come.

agnes water main beach breaking news editors picks
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car crashes into pole

        Premium Content UPDATE: Car crashes into pole

        News A blue hatchback has mounted a kerb and crashed into a pole.

        Gladstone infant suffers burns from fire

        Premium Content Gladstone infant suffers burns from fire

        News The young boy was taken to hospital last night.

        Fishing Festival set to take CQ by storm

        Premium Content Fishing Festival set to take CQ by storm

        News A family favourite fishing festival held in the Agnes Water – 1770 region is back...

        IN COURT: 30+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 30+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Find out who is appearing in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Monday...