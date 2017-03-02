Back packers fly off Bruce Hwy near Gladstone

ROLLOVER: A car has rolled off the Bruce Hwy, about 20km north of the Calliope Crossroads.

UPDATE: 12.57pm:

INVESTIGATORS are still piecing together what sent a car full of backpackers flying down a ditch beside the Bruce Hwy.

Police are at the scene of the crash about 20km north of the Calliope Crossroads, 10km south of Mt Larcom.

There are long skid marks across the highway leading to the car, which has fallen down a steep embankment, but it is not known if these are connected to the crash.

ROLLOVER: A car has rolled off the Bruce Hwy, about 20km north of the Calliope Crossroads. Paul Braven

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash at 11.49am, but no one needed transporting.

"(There is) no obvious injuries," she said.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy.

Initial reports are that the driver and the passengers are all backpackers. The condition of those involved is unknown, with paramedics yet to arrive on scene.

The car rolled about 20km north of the Calliope Crossroads, which is about 10km south of Mt Larcom.

