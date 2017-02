PILE UP: Paramedics are still en route to a four-vehicle pile-up on Fingerboard Road.

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a rollover on the Bruce Hwy, about 6km south of the Calliope Crossroads.

Initial reports are that it is a single vehicle accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics received the 000 call at 10.18am.

She said the condition of those involved is still unknown.

It is understood police have shut down the south lane of the Bruce Hwy.

More to come