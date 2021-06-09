BREAKING: Paramedics responding to school assault
Paramedics are responding to an incident involving a 15-year-old school student in the Gladstone region.
QAS were detailed to attend a school in Glen Eden, Gladstone after reports a boy had been hit several times to the head.
The boy’s condition is unknown at this time, as is whether he will be transported by paramedics to Gladstone Base Hospital.
More to come.
