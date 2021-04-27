Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Baffle Creek locality.
Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Baffle Creek locality.
Breaking

One patient assessed after two-car crash

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
27th Apr 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.09AM

QAS Media reports there was three occupants in the two-vehicle crash on Coast Road at Baffle Creek this morning.

Two occupants were uninjured and one is currently undergoing an assessment on scene to determine whether they required medical transport to hospital.  

INITIAL 9.10AM

Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call around 9.04am.

The crash happened on Coast Road at Baffle Creek.

It is unclear at this stage how many people were in the two vehicles when the crash occurred, or the extent of their injuries.

 

baffle creek crash two-vehicle car crash two-vehicle crash two vehicle traffic crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCC clears Minister over Gladstone Ports Corp CEO

        Premium Content CCC clears Minister over Gladstone Ports Corp CEO

        News The Crime and Corruption Commission has cleared Transport Minister Mark Bailey over the recruitment of a new Ports Corp CEO.

        TOP 5: Highest paying job vacancies in wider Gladstone area

        Premium Content TOP 5: Highest paying job vacancies in wider Gladstone area

        Careers Reinvent your 2021 with a new job at these high-paying companies.

        How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Premium Content How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Health “We certainly can’t turn a blind eye to influenza this year.”

        Country cricket ace wins back-to-back gongs

        Premium Content Country cricket ace wins back-to-back gongs

        Cricket “Cricket’s a very individual game, but you always need someone down the other end...