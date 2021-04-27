One patient assessed after two-car crash

Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Baffle Creek locality.

UPDATE 10.09AM

QAS Media reports there was three occupants in the two-vehicle crash on Coast Road at Baffle Creek this morning.

Two occupants were uninjured and one is currently undergoing an assessment on scene to determine whether they required medical transport to hospital.

INITIAL 9.10AM

Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call around 9.04am.

The crash happened on Coast Road at Baffle Creek.

It is unclear at this stage how many people were in the two vehicles when the crash occurred, or the extent of their injuries.