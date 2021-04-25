BREAKING: Paramedics responding to Colloseum incident

Menu
Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a BMW which collided with a guard rail approximately seven kilometres from Miriam Vale on Sunday afternoon.
Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Apr 2021 4:44 PM
Paramedics are responding to a single-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region on Sunday afternoon.

A QAS crew was detailed to attend the intersection of Kiora Rd and the Bruce Hwy, Collosseum around 4.20pm following reports a BMW had collided with a guard rail.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, however, were not trapped and managed to free themselves.

The ages of both occupants is unclear, as is the severity of any injuries they sustained.

More to come.

