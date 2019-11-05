Menu
Paramedics have responded to a man in a critical condition in the Gemfields.
BREAKING: Prospector dies at Central Queensland mine

Timothy Cox
by
5th Nov 2019 10:11 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
12.40pm: A MAN has died in a mining incident in the Gemfields, near Emerald, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was being attended to for critical injuries.

There are reports he suffered a heart attack while prospecting at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate has confirmed a prospector has died during an "incident" near Emerald.

A team of inspectors is enroute to the site to commence an investigation into the nature and cause of the incident.

10.11am: A MAN in the Gemfields is being assessed by paramedics for a suspected heart attack at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

