Two people involved in New Auckland car crash
UPDATE 3.35pm:
Two people were involved in the two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Kakadu Way and Daintree Boulevard at 2.39pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person remained uninjured and a second declined transport to hospital.
The crash followed an incident where a trailer had come off a truck on the same road earlier in the day.
INITIAL 2.52pm:
