Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

Emergency crews are on scene at New Auckland.

UPDATE 3.35pm:

Two people were involved in the two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Kakadu Way and Daintree Boulevard at 2.39pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person remained uninjured and a second declined transport to hospital.

The crash followed an incident where a trailer had come off a truck on the same road earlier in the day.

INITIAL 2.52pm:

A trailer came off a truck earlier this morning on Kakadu Way.

More to come.