Emergency crews are on scene at New Auckland.
Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 2:44 PM
UPDATE 3.35pm:

Two people were involved in the two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Saturday afternoon. 

Paramedics were called to Kakadu Way and Daintree Boulevard at 2.39pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person remained uninjured and a second declined transport to hospital.

The crash followed an incident where a trailer had come off a truck on the same road earlier in the day. 

INITIAL 2.52pm:

Paramedics are on scene after a two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Kakadu Way and Daintree Boulevard at 2.39pm.

A trailer came off a truck earlier this morning on Kakadu Way.

More to come.

