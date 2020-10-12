Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

Update 1.26pm:

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries.

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.