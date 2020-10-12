Menu
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

