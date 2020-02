Paramedics are on their way to Gladstone Marina to treat two people with suspected burns.

PARAMEDICS have been called to the Gladstone Marina with reports two people have suffered burns.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to Bryan Jordan Dr at 12.10pm.

The extent and the cause of the burns are unknown at this stage.