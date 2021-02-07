BREAKING: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim

Paramedics have been called to Agnes Water on Sunday to assist a marine sting victim. FILE PHOTO.

Paramedics are assisting a marine sting victim, believed to be a young child, at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm.

She said at 2.10pm paramedics were still on scene.

More to come.

