28°
News

BREAKING: Palm tree falls on top of power line, Ergon responds

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | 10.15am: ERGON Energy workers have arrived on scene at Williamson St where a palm tree branch fell on top of a power line this morning.

They have confirmed no power outage was caused.

9.30am: POLICE have been called to Williamson St at West Gladstone where a palm tree branch has fallen onto a power line.

Once they arrived, Gladstone police officers worked to remove the branch from on top of a telephone line and then requested Ergon Energy attend the scene.

Ergon Energy is currently en route.

Police have declared the area is safe and reopened it to through-traffic.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news power line road blocks

Gladstone Observer
QAL celebrates 50 years in Gladstone

QAL celebrates 50 years in Gladstone

More than 2000 people have joined the celebrations.

Man accepts Facebook request thinking it's his daughter...

A GLADSTONE man who accepted a friend request on Facebook thinking it was his daughter's profile had no idea he was being tricked by his ex-partner.

He soon realised it wasn't his daughter behind the account at all.

Fishing trawler runs aground on Lady Musgrave Island

STRANDED: Marine authorities are developing a plan to remove the Bundaberg-based fishing trawler Mana from where it ran aground on Lady Musgrave Island on Friday.

Marine authorities are working to remove the vessel.

Fishers fined $9,500 for illegal netting in Gladstone

An example of a turtle trapped in a net.

Two men caught for fishing in protected area off Gladstone

Local Partners