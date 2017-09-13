BREAKING: Palm tree falls on top of power line, Ergon responds

UPDATE | 10.15am: ERGON Energy workers have arrived on scene at Williamson St where a palm tree branch fell on top of a power line this morning.

They have confirmed no power outage was caused.

9.30am: POLICE have been called to Williamson St at West Gladstone where a palm tree branch has fallen onto a power line.

Once they arrived, Gladstone police officers worked to remove the branch from on top of a telephone line and then requested Ergon Energy attend the scene.

Ergon Energy is currently en route.

Police have declared the area is safe and reopened it to through-traffic.

Updates to follow.