26°
News

BREAKING: Orica worker tested for cyanide contact

Andrew Thorpe
| 28th Aug 2017 3:39 PM
PRECAUTIONS TAKEN: Orica's Yarwun manufacturing facility.
PRECAUTIONS TAKEN: Orica's Yarwun manufacturing facility. Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

3.39pm: A MAN in his 40s is being assessed for cyanide after coming in contact with an industrial liquid at Orica's Yarwun manufacturing facility.

An ambulance was called to the facility on Reid Rd just before 2.30pm.

Orica Asia Pacific Australia spokeswoman Nerida Mossop said the man had been taken to Gladstone Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"We can confirm that one of our workers reported coming into contact with a small amount of liquid,” she said.

"As a precautionary measure... we have followed all the safety response procedures, and that means he has been taken to hospital for observation.

"They'll conduct a blood test and we will get those results this afternoon.”

Gladstone Observer
CQ teacher quits job to host pub trivia full-time

CQ teacher quits job to host pub trivia full-time

Now 'quizologist' Dr. M has all the answers.

Gladstone Port plan: Your chance to have your say

HAVE YOUR SAY: A ship loader services a coal ship at Gladstone Port.

The plan will address economic and environmental outcomes.

Gladstone's problem drains targeted by council

MINOR WORKS: Gladstone Regional Council has identified 19 'problem drains' for cleaning or minor works.

19 drains set to be cleaned or upgraded.

No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

BAIL DENIED: A lack of formal evidence was behind a Gladstone magistrate's rejection of bail.

Police are expected to lay a further charge of rape against the man.

Local Partners

Walkers raise awareness of commonly misunderstood disease

Gladstone walkers are raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes, but an expert says many people are misinformed about the disease.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Interfaith forces celebrate common background

PEACE DAY: Richard Johnson (left) was a speaker and Marcel performed the Musical Welcome to Country at Gladstone's International Day of Prayers for Peace event.

Different faiths came together at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

3,007m2 block in the Heart of Gladstone

49 Parksville Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure a fantastic 3,007m2 lifestyle block in ... $320,000

Here is your opportunity to secure a fantastic 3,007m2 lifestyle block in what is one of Gladstone's most exclusive estates. 4 times bigger than a standard size...

UNBELIEVABLE VALUE...SELLING WELL BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE...VENDOR REQUIRES AN URGENT SALE!!!

29 Skyline Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in New Auckland close to the local shops is this quality lowset brick home that offers easy maintenance with all the mod cons. The property is being sold...

STUNNING EXECUTIVE HOME...EVERYTHING YOU NEED AT THE RIGHT PRICE

26 Woodland Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $480,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 $165,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 1 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

HOUSE, POOL, ACREAGE....AND SHEDS GALORE!

26 Hennie Drive, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 9 $589,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 26 HENNIE DRIVE to the market! This beautiful family home is set in the peaceful location of Benaraby. With a...

Have you been looking? Than look no more.

5 Hatfree Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

This 4 bedroom brick veneer home with tiled roof is situated at 5 Hatfree Court, Calliope in a quiet cal de sac. Tiles to entrance which leads to a spacious...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $95,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Proposed 44 Lot Rural - Residential Site

2320 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial * Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation ... Formal Offers to...

* Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation available, including Operational Works for first stage and external works * 42*...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.