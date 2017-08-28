BREAKING: Orica worker tested for cyanide contact

3.39pm: A MAN in his 40s is being assessed for cyanide after coming in contact with an industrial liquid at Orica's Yarwun manufacturing facility.

An ambulance was called to the facility on Reid Rd just before 2.30pm.

Orica Asia Pacific Australia spokeswoman Nerida Mossop said the man had been taken to Gladstone Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"We can confirm that one of our workers reported coming into contact with a small amount of liquid,” she said.

"As a precautionary measure... we have followed all the safety response procedures, and that means he has been taken to hospital for observation.

"They'll conduct a blood test and we will get those results this afternoon.”