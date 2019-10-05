Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
BREAKING: one trapped, one critical in vehicle rollover

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Oct 2019 5:12 PM
ONE person remains trapped after a single vehicle rollover on Turkey Beach Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 4.30pm.

A QAS spokesperson said one patient was being treated for critical injuries and two patients were stable.

The fourth person still remains trapped in the vehicle.

Police and three ambulance crews are on scene including a critical care paramedic.

A forensic crash unit has been called to the scene.

More to come.

