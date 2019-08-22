Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The sole occupant of a vehicle has sustained critical injuries after a crash on One Mile Rd in Bundy North.
The sole occupant of a vehicle has sustained critical injuries after a crash on One Mile Rd in Bundy North. Mike Knott
Breaking

UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Aug 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon. 

The crash happened at 1.50pm on One Mile Rd. 

The car hit a tree before coming to rest on its roof. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attempted to treat the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he died at the scene. 

The road remains open at the moment, but motorists are being urged to drive with caution with emergency services still on scene. 

The forensic crash unit will investigate. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY Crews are responding to what is being reported as a single vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

Crews have been called to One Mile Rd where a patient has sustained critical injuries after hitting a tree.

More to come.

bundaberg north emergency serivces qas single vehice crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Rescue crew's 10 hour mission to save fisherman

    premium_icon Rescue crew's 10 hour mission to save fisherman

    Health The mission took 10 hours to complete and required the chopper to be refuelled four times

    BE BUZZED: Native pollinators focus of Calliope workshop

    premium_icon BE BUZZED: Native pollinators focus of Calliope workshop

    News 'There is a growing interest to learn more about our local bees'

    No injuries in two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone

    premium_icon No injuries in two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone

    News A police spokeswoman said it happened around 1.30pm outside a motel

    PHOTOS: Seniors see benefits of trying True Light

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Seniors see benefits of trying True Light

    News The sessions were held as part of seniors week activities.