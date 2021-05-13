Man, 40, assessed by paramedics after CBD crash
Update 4.52pm:
A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, 40s, had chest pains as a result of the incident.
The QAS spokeswoman said the man declined transport to hospital.
Initial 4.31pm:
Paramedics are assessing a patient after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had chest pains as a result of the incident.
More to come.