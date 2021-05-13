Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Man, 40, assessed by paramedics after CBD crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
13th May 2021 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 4.52pm:

A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, 40s, had chest pains as a result of the incident. 

The QAS spokeswoman said the man declined transport to hospital. 

Initial 4.31pm:

Paramedics are assessing a patient after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had chest pains as a result of the incident.

More to come.

gladstone central crash rtc gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist hospitalised after car collision

        Premium Content Cyclist hospitalised after car collision

        News Emergency services were called to Clinton.

        You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Premium Content You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Property Seventeen Seventy airport listed on market for potential development

        Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Politics “It is ridiculous the number one request from local councils was ignored.”

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour...