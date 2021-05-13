Man, 40, assessed by paramedics after CBD crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

Update 4.52pm:

A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, 40s, had chest pains as a result of the incident.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man declined transport to hospital.

Initial 4.31pm:

Paramedics are assessing a patient after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Off Lane and Walsh Street at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had chest pains as a result of the incident.

More to come.