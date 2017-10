ONE Nation has confirmed it will have a candidate for Gladstone in the November 25 State Election.

At 9pm last night a spokesperson for Pauline Hanson's right-wing party confirmed One Nation has "selected a candidate for Gladstone".

"Further information will be available on the One Nation website very shortly," they said.

The seat of Gladstone has two confirmed candidates so far, sitting Labor member Glenn Butcher and Queensland Greens candidate Peta Baker.

More to come.