BREAKING: One Nation reveal candidate for Gladstone

The One Nation candidate for Gladstone.
The One Nation candidate for Gladstone. Pauline Hanson's One Nation/Fa
Chris Lees
ANOTHER contender has emerged for the seat of Gladstone.

Amy Lohse has been officially endorsed as the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Gladstone.

It is believed Ms Lohse is the daughter of Sharon Lohse, who is running for the same party in the seat of Callide.

Ms Lohse is up against three other candidates in Gladstone - the incumbent Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Chay Conaglen and Greens candidate Peta Baker.

More information regarding Ms Lohse's preselection is expected to be released this afternoon.

