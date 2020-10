ONE lane is blocked at the Gladstone Marina after a car crash this morning.

A Green-P Plater crashed into a power pole right after the first roundabout on Bryan Jordan Dr about 12.20pm.

Nearby workers were towing the car off to the side of the road at the time.

The driver was uninjured.

Motorists are still able to use the street but are urged to remain cautious.

