BREAKING: One in hospital after two-car Bruce Hwy crash
EMERGENCY service are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Central Queensland.
The accident happened at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy about 11.30am.
The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for injuries.
One, a female, had elbow and neck pain while the other driver, a man, is complaining of back injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Both lanes of the highway are open.
There are reports of heavy rain in the area.
More to follow.