Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy.
Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy. Bill North
News

BREAKING: One in hospital after two-car Bruce Hwy crash

Frazer Pearce
Sam Reynolds
, frazer.pearce@capnews.com.au
24th Jan 2020 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY service are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Central Queensland.

The accident happened at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy about 11.30am.

The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for injuries.

One, a female, had elbow and neck pain while the other driver, a man, is complaining of back injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes of the highway are open.

There are reports of heavy rain in the area.

More to follow.

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artist’s colourful designs capture region’s beauty

        premium_icon Artist’s colourful designs capture region’s beauty

        Business A CREATIVE talent known for her unique and colourful jewellery designs, will release a new collection of wearable art.

        'Going to lose out': Gladstone’s seafood supply at risk

        premium_icon 'Going to lose out': Gladstone’s seafood supply at risk

        News A commercial fisherman has warned the ultimate losers of new fishing quotas will be...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News There are plenty of things do to this Australia Day weekend.

        Two men taken to hospital after crash

        premium_icon Two men taken to hospital after crash

        News TWO men were taken to Gladstone Hospital last night after a car crash in West...