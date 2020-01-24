BREAKING: One in hospital after two-car Bruce Hwy crash

Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy.

EMERGENCY service are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Central Queensland.

The accident happened at the corner of Gladstone/Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Hwy about 11.30am.

The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for injuries.

One, a female, had elbow and neck pain while the other driver, a man, is complaining of back injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes of the highway are open.

There are reports of heavy rain in the area.

More to follow.