One hospitalised after West Gladstone street brawl

Three men were speaking to police and paramedics after an alleged altercation outside of Gladstone Hungry Jack's.
Three men were speaking to police and paramedics after an alleged altercation outside of Gladstone Hungry Jack's. Matt Taylor
Sarah Steger
Andrew Thorpe
by and

A BRAWL on Herbertson St at West Gladstone late this afternoon has seen at least one man taken to hospital while others assisted police with their inquiries.

Officers were first called to the scene at 5.21pm in response to reports of "three fellows fighting on the road", according to a Queensland Police spokesman.

 

The fight reportedly took place near the Hungry Jack's roundabout, and the three men who appeared to have been involved were talking to police when The Observer arrived at the scene shortly before 5.40pm.

All three men were assessed by paramedics, and at least one was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a single ambulance around 6pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman.

While no official patient condition report was available, the ambulance travelled without lights or sirens, indicating the man's injuries were unlikely to be severe.

The Observer understands none of the men involved in the incident were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  gladstone crime

Gladstone Observer
