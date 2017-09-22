BREAKING: One hospitalised after Yarroon St crash

ONE PERSON has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central this afternoon.
The crash occurred at the corner of Yarroon St and Glenlyon St at about 5pm.
A small amount of fuel leaked onto the road during the crash, which involved a black car similar to an older-style Chevrolet and a white Hyundai Elantra.
The black car suffered extensive damage to its front passenger side.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with unspecified injuries, while a second person on the scene was assessed for injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.