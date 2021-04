Paramedics were called to Glenlyon Road, Gladstone following a two-vehicle crash which involved a woman in her 60s, who had to be hospitalised.

The incident occurred around 7.45am.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays and a detour was put in place to stem the morning traffic flow.

The woman was transported by paramedics in a stable condition with neck pain.