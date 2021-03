INITIAL 8.30AM:

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hanson Road and Gladstone Mt Larcom Road at 8.04am.

A Queensland Police Service said no roads were blocked and two vehicles were removed from the intersection.

The QPS spokeswoman said one driver was taken to Gladstone Hospital with no major injuries.