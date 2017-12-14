UPDATE: One hospitalised after Kirkwood crash

ROAD CLOSED: One person was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dixon Drive and Kirkwood Rd.

ROAD CLOSED: One person was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dixon Drive and Kirkwood Rd. Matt Taylor

5:19PM: BOTH vehicles involved in the crash at Kirkwood this afternoon have been removed from the road and all lanes are now reopened at the intersection of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Drive.

Firefighters and police have left the scene after clearing a large amount of debris.

Sawdust has also been laid down on the road.

A box trailer which was attached to one of the vehicles and is believed to have been carrying a high volume of diesel fuel has also been removed from the scene.

The silver sedan has suffered extensive damage, while the ute received little to no visible damage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the gender of the patient taken to hospital was unknown, but they had been transported in a stable condition.

ROAD CLOSED: One person was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dixon Drive and Kirkwood Rd. Matt Taylor

5:05PM: AT LEAST one person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dixon Drive and Kirkwood Rd, near the Kirkwood Woolworths.

Police are controlling traffic at the intersection and the lane entering Dixon Drive has been closed.

Two tow trucks are on the scene and are in the process of removing the vehicles from the road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a silver sedan, while the other was a ute reportedly carrying about 1000L of diesel.

Firefighters have isolated both vehicles' batteries and are remaining on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.