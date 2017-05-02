BREAKING: Worry as NRG bosses unveil termination plan

GLADSTONE Power Station bosses are expected to apply to terminate its Enterprise Bargaining Agreement less than a week after workers strongly rejected the changes.

In a move that concerned workers and unions, they were told today management is "intending" to make the Fair Work Commission termination application.

Electrical Trades Union central Queensland state president Craig Giddins said he and other unions contacted their lawyers immediately after their announcement to learn what action they can take against the application.

Mr Giddins said if approved, the workers could fall under the modern award which he said had the "bare minimum" of worker's conditions, until a new agreement is made.

Gladstone Power Station workers Kerry Moffit, Dave Pulman and Bob Bowden protest against proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement. Tegan Annett

"This means the company is holding a gun to their workers' heads," he said.

"The employees will be in limbo (if this is approved)."

Acting general manager Nigel Warrington said negotiations had gone on for seven months with unions and workers for the new EBA.

"In the event an agreement cannot be reached, NRG management also advised its intention of applying to the Fair Work Commission for termination of the current expired EBA, noting this process can take many months," he said.

"Our preference is to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties before this time."

Australian Workers' Union Gladstone organiser Zac Beers said the process to terminate the EBA could take months, and it could be rejected.

He said already the AWU and other unions were planning to oppose the application when it is submitted to the Fair Work Commission.

Meanwhile tomorrow workers and residents are planning a third protest outside the power station against the EBA.

The protest is from 5.30am - 6.30am.