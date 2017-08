3.10pm: A MINIMUM of nine fire crews have responded to reports of a fire at Rosedale.

QFES were called about the blaze threatening homes about 1.45pm however only one has arrived at the scene so far.

A QFES media spokeswoman said the site of the fire "is a fair distance away from anything so it's taken crew a bit to get there."

Fire units from both central Queensland and the north coast have been contacted for urgent help.

Police are on scene.

Updates to follow.