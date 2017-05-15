27°
BREAKING: New high school to open in Gladstone

Sarah Barnham
| 15th May 2017 4:00 AM
St Stephen's Lutheran Church of Australia, Gladstone.
St Stephen's Lutheran Church of Australia, Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA210716STST

NO LONGER will the site of a former Gladstone school sit dormant and unused, with an exciting announcement that will have the grounds re-purposed.

Carinity Education is set to open a new school at the former St Stephen's Lutheran College on Glenlyon Rd.

The Queensland-based organisation released a statement confirming the school could be open as early as July 17.

Carinity provides a number of services including education, aged care and youth development, run in centres and facilities across the state.

Carinity executive manager for education services Michael Harding said the school will accommodate students from Years 7 to 10 and expand to Years 11 and 12 in the next two years.

"Up to 84 students will be enrolled at the site when fully operational by the end next year,” Mr Harding said.

"The property is expected to settle in the coming weeks and we are already seeking accreditation to open the site as early as July 17 for the start of term three,” he said.

Mr Harding will be in Gladstone meeting with families and potential new students from May 29.

"We're looking for students who'd benefit from the Carinity approach to education,” Mr Harding said.

"The Gladstone campus will initially operate as part of our Rockhampton School until full accreditation is gained in 2018.

Carinity already runs three special assistance schools that provide alternative approaches to secondary education for young people at risk of disengaging, or currently disengaged from mainstream schools.

"We operate on a referral process from guidance counsellors, youth workers and other schools,” he said.

"The nearly 300 students enrolled across our three campuses enjoy higher levels of staff support than that available within the mainstream... No fees are charged to access the education program.”

The organisation's website states that the organisation is Christian-based, and the main difference between it and traditional schooling is the mentoring activities it provides.

"These activities allow us to build positive relationships with students in an informal 'family like' environment by providing positive extra-curricular activities,” the website reads.

"Encouraged to pursue their dreams and turn their lives around for the better, we ensure that by the time students leave school they have the skills required to gain employment or pursue further training and/or higher education options.”

For more information, including enrolment, phone Mr Harding on 0434 814 220 or email michael.harding@carinity.org.au.

Or head to the website at www.carinity.org.au.

