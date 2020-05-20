New health chiefs chosen for Coast

The two board members resigned in the wake of the sacking of Adrian Pennington following tensions between him and Chair Peta Jamieson.

The two board members resigned in the wake of the sacking of Adrian Pennington following tensions between him and Chair Peta Jamieson. Tahlia Stehbens

TWO new members have been appointed to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board.

Sandra Rattenbury and Leon Nehow have been revealed as the new appointments.

The new members will replace former WBHHS board members Joy Jensen and George Plint, who both resigned in the wake of the controversial sacking of the health service's chief executive Adrian Pennington in September last year.

Karen Prentis has been reappointed to her role.

In addition, Chair Ms Peta Jamieson and all other remaining members will retain their positions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles welcomed the news and said the combination of new skills and perspectives combined with the stability of the existing Board members would maintain the strength of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

"Both Leon and Sandra bring incredible experience with them," Deputy Premier Miles said.

"Leon has extensive experience in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and corrective services, while Sandra has impressive skills and interests in primary health care, emergency medicine, medical leadership and administration.

"I am also pleased to announce Ms Karen Prentis has been reappointed and Ms Jamieson continues as Chair."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was excited to work with the reappointed Board to deliver the health response to this unprecedented pandemic.

"This board brings valuable skills and knowledge to the fight against COVID, we've done an incredible job so far, with only 24 total cases in Wide Bay HHS and they've all recovered," Mr Saunders said.

"It's a testament to the hard work of our frontline doctors, nurses, pathology staff, and everyone supporting them including the Board."

Mr Pennington had served in the role for seven years before he was dismissed "effective immediately" from the $410,000-a-year job in September last year.

His dismissal followed tensions between the chief executive and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's board chair, Peta Jamieson.

Earlier this month a spokesman from Queensland Health said a new CEO would soon be appointed to replace Mr Pennington.