BREAKING: New Gladstone patrol boat to fight poachers, pollution

Chris Lees
| 11th Aug 2017 4:30 AM

A NEW patrol boat and four new rangers will patrol the Great Barrier Reef and help prevent illegal fishing from its base in Gladstone.

A 24m vessel will enter service in 2019.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said places like Heron Island were popular tourism destinations and it was vital they were protected from pollution and poachers. He said Gladstone was the perfect port for the vessel in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"This new vessel will be a sister ship to the Reef Ranger based in Cairns. And the four new rangers, who'll also be based in Gladstone, will use the boat to patrol the southern waters of the Great Barrier Reef," he said.

"They will help protect the reef by identifying colonies and controlling crown of thorns starfish outbreaks and preventing illegal activities in the Great Barrier Reef, including poaching in green zones."

Mr Butcher said the rangers would provide education to people to help protect the reef, along with ensuring park users complied with the marine park zoning plan.

"In addition, annual funding of $446,000 from 2021 will ensure the ongoing operation of the Field Management Program's second long-range vessel and its presence at sea for over 240 days each year."

Tenders to build the vessel are open until September 25.

National Parks Minister Steven Miles said increased State Government funding of $1.3 million over three years would support the Great Barrier Reef Joint Field Management Program.

