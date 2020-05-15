BREAKING: Premier issues warning as new virus cases emerge

A NEW COVID-19 case has been tested positive in Central Queensland over the past 24 hours.

It is one of two cases for the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Rockhampton case is of "some concern".

"We are not out of the woods."

The number of infections in Queensland has risen by just 11 since Sunday, most being interstate cases added to the state tally, with zero new positive tests on Thursday.

Of the 1054 cases recorded in Queensland, only 17 people are yet to recover.



It comes as NSW authorities have issued an alert to people on a Qantas flight from Brisbane with a potentially infections passenger.

The alert was issued for anyone on board flight QF537 to Sydney on May 12, which landed at 4.05pm.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen as the state emerges from isolation.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home, increasing to 500km for those in the outback. From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25. However, a return to normality is still weeks away.

"I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can't be back to normal straightaway because we are still dealing with the health crisis," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.