BREAKING: New Capras boss is from Gladstone

NEW BOSS: Incoming CQ Capras chief executive Peter White is excited what is to come.



RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Rugby Leagues' operations manager was this morning officially appointed as the new CQ Capras chief.

Peter White will replace outgoing Dominique McGregor later this month, but will continue in his current role until January or until such time there is a clear hand-over.

White says he's keen to dismiss the perception that the Capras are Rockhampton-centric.

"I think that there hasn't been a clear line of sight for our players,” he said.

"I like to think that a kid, whether they are from Bundaberg, Barcaldine, Gladstone, Rocky, Emerald, Biloela, doesn't matter where they are, they should have a clear line of sight to an NRL opportunity I suppose, at least at Q-Cup level.”

White says 2018 will be an exciting year at the Capras on the back of an already active off-season where the club has signed new players.

"It's very exciting and as I've said to several people now and when I addressed the A-grade and U20s squad, it was a proud moment for me when I used to play and had the fortune of captaining the club as a player,” he said.

"Now to be, I guess the off-field captain, it's a privilege for me to be perfectly honest.”

White holds an impressive CV including a former general manager at The Observer and principal at Knight Frank Gladstone.

He says these experiences have held him in good stead for his new role.

"I have been affiliated with the Capras in some role for over 30 years as a player, as a coach, as a board member and now as an administrator,” White said.

"The fact is I have been heavily involved with rugby league in the region for over 30 years in different roles, in different capacities.

"I have got a great network of people out there, volunteers and employees of different organisations and I think that that's going to hold me in good stead.”

White said he will aim to put the emphasis on regional areas from from the moment he puts his CEO hat on.

"It's a Central Queensland side and it's not a Gladstone side, not a Rocky side and it's important that we get out and we embrace everyone out there within in our region,” he said.

"That's one of my major goals for sure.”



"Capras coach Kim Williams has signed up a lot of local boys that are coming home and obviously local boys who have been playing in the local competitions that have been given the opportunity to pull on the Capras jersey as well,” White said.

Williams said the Central Queensland region spreads 500 square-kilometres in which there are more than 8000 registered rugby league players.

And he said it's time for the Capras to have a major impact.

"We've got a couple hundred thousand people with the majority being real keen rugby league fanatics,” White said.

"I just think that the Capras have a real opportunity now to bring our whole region in as one...that's the aim.”